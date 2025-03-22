DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Business / Government withdraws 20 per cent duty on onion export, decision to come into effect from April 1

Government withdraws 20 per cent duty on onion export, decision to come into effect from April 1

The central government on Saturday withdrew 20 per cent duty on the export of onions imposed in September 2024.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:22 PM Mar 22, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The central government on Saturday withdrew 20 per cent duty on the export of onions imposed in September 2024.

The decision will come into effect on April 1, 2025. The Department of Revenue issued a notification to this effect today on the Department of Consumer Affairs's communication.

To ensure domestic availability, the government had taken measures to check export by means of duty, minimum export price (MEP) and even to the extent of export prohibition for almost five months, from December 8, 2023 till May 3, 2024.

Advertisement

The export duty of 20 per cent, which now stands removed, has been in place since September 13, 2024.

Despite export restrictions, the government said that the total onion export during 2023-24 was 17.17 lakh tonne and in 2024-25 (till March 18), it was 11.65 lakh tonne.

Advertisement

Monthly onion export quantity had picked up from 0.72 lakh tonne in September, 2024 to 1.85 lakh tonne in January, 2025.

"The decision stands as another testament to the government's commitment to ensuring remunerative prices to farmers while maintaining affordability of onion to the consumers at this crucial juncture when both mandi and retail prices have soften following expected arrival of rabi crops in good quantities," Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution, said in a release.

Even though, the current mandi prices are above the level during corresponding period of previous years, a decline of 39 per cent is observed in the all-India weighted average modal prices, the release said.

Similarly, all-India average retail onion prices recorded declined of 10 per cent over the past one month.

Onion arrival in benchmark markets Lasalgoan and Pimpalgaon have increased from this month.

As per the estimates of Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, rabi production this year at 227 lakh metric tonnes is over 18 per cent higher than 192 lakh tonne last year.

The rabi onion, which accounted for 70-75 per cent of India's total onion production, is crucial for overall availability and stability in prices till the arrival of kharif crop from October/November onward.

"The estimated higher production this season is expected to further ease the market prices in coming months," the food ministry said. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper