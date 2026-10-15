Governor of Sikkim Visits Moovana A2 Dairy Farm in Fulbari, Celebrating Tradition-Meets-Technology Dairy

VMPL

Fulbari/ New Jalpaiguri (West Bengal) [India], October 15: Shri Om Prakash Mathur, Honorable Governor of Sikkim, visited the Moovana A2 dairy farm in Fulbari, NJP. He was welcomed by founder Mr. Amit Agarwal, his family, and the Moovana team.

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The Governor toured the facility, including its automated cow-sheds. He appreciated Moovana's mission of combining the traditional practice of 'Gauseva' (devoted cow care) with modern, automated dairy technology to build a scalable Indian dairy startup.

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During the visit, the Governor fed the cows and planted saplings on the farm premises. To mark the occasion, Mr. Agarwal and his family felicitated him with a jar of Moovana's signature A2 Bilona Ghee.

Before leaving, the Governor discussed Moovana's future business expansion plans and its vision of bringing pure, unadulterated dairy to more households.

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"We are deeply honored by the Governor's visit and his encouraging words. Moovana was built on the belief that purity, innovation, and tradition can grow together, and his blessings strengthen our resolve to bring pure A2 dairy to more homes."

Said Mr. Amit Agarwal, founder of Moovana.

About Moovana

Moovana is an A2 dairy brand based in NJP, offering A2 milk and Bilona Ghee. It combines the tradition of Gauseva with automated dairy technology. Founded by Mr. Amit Agarwal.

Media Contact

www.moovana.in

Ph: 99079-32876

moovanamilk@gmail.com | info@moovana.in

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