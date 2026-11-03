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Home / Business / Govt aims for 100 pc pensioner coverage under nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign

Govt aims for 100 pc pensioner coverage under nationwide Digital Life Certificate campaign

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ANI
Updated At : 06:32 PM Nov 03, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare (DoPPW) has called for 100 per cent coverage of pensioners under the nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) Campaign 5, as per a statement by Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions.

The camp, which was jointly organised by DoPPW and Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Delhi, aimed to facilitate pensioners and family pensioners in submitting their Digital Life Certificates through face authentication technology and create awareness about the convenience of digital services, the release said.

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“The PNB Mega Camp also facilitated interaction with senior pensioners and provided access to a medical camp alongside the DLC services. The initiative reaffirmed DoPPW's commitment to promoting accessible, secure and pensioner-centric digital services,” the Ministry said.

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Addressing the gathering, DoPPW Secretary Nivedita Shukla Verma stressed the need to ensure that the Digital Life Certificate campaign reaches every pensioner, including those living in remote areas. She highlighted that over 14 lakh pensioners aged 80 years and above submitted their Digital Life Certificates during the previous campaign, describing it as a significant achievement.

Verma urged pensioners to promote digital adoption by sharing their experiences and encouraging others to use face authentication technology. She noted that the technology allows pensioners to generate Digital Life Certificates from their homes using smartphones, eliminating the need to visit bank branches or depend on others.

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Meanwhile, DoPPW Joint Secretary Dhrubajyoti Sengupta said Digital Life Certificate services have evolved significantly since their introduction in 2014, particularly following the rollout of face authentication technology in 2021.

He highlighted that certificates generated through face authentication increased from around 50 lakh to approximately 1.25 crore during the previous campaign. He also noted that banks and post offices offer doorstep services for pensioners unable to visit camps or complete the process independently, as per the release. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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