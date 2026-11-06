Govt approves 12 electronics manufacturing proposals worth over Rs 7,500 crore

IT Secretary S Krishnan on Friday announced that the government had approved a fresh batch of 12 proposals involving investments of more than Rs 7,500 crore under the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme (ECMS).

The latest round of approvals includes projects related to materials and capital goods, further expanding the scheme’s coverage across the electronics supply chain.

The approvals mark another step towards building a domestic ecosystem for electronics components and reducing India’s dependence on imports.

The government aims to strengthen upstream segments of the industry, including raw materials and manufacturing machinery, alongside component production, to create a more comprehensive domestic manufacturing ecosystem.

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Separately, the government on Friday launched the Semicon 2.0 web application platform under the ambitious Semicon India Programme.