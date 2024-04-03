Govt attains tax collection target of Rs 34.37 lakh crore

PTI

New Delhi, April 2

The government has broadly met the tax collection target of over Rs 34.37 lakh crore for 2023-24 on the back of robust economic activity and improved compliance, an official said. “Overall targets for tax revenue have been met,” the official said.

The government had raised the target for direct tax collection in FY24 to Rs 19.45 lakh crore, while for indirect taxes (GST+ Customs + Excise) the target was lowered to Rs 14.84 lakh crore in the revised estimates presented in Parliament on February 1. The net direct tax collections reached over Rs 18.90 lakh crore as of March 17.