Govt begins process for Union Budget

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 8

The Union Government has initiated the process for the last full Budget of its term before the 2024 General Election. The Union Budget will be presented on February 1, 2023. This will be the fifth and the last full Budget of the Modi 2.0 government as during the election year in 2024, governments by convention present a Vote on Account for a limited period.

“Pre-Budget meetings chaired by the Secretary (Expenditure) shall commence on October 10, 2022,” said the first circular issued by the Department of Economic Affairs on September 6. “Financial advisers should ensure that the necessary details required in appendices I to VII are properly entered. Hard copies of the data along with specified formats should be submitted for cross-examination,” it directed.