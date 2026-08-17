Govt continuously reforming pension rules to meet changing social needs: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi [India], August 17 (ANI): The government is continuously reforming pension rules and procedures to meet changing social requirements and ensure that pension-related services remain aligned with the needs of citizens, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

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"We are open to it. We are in continuous reformative mode. Like the PM said, Reform Express. So we are also riding on it. Because we have to cater to the social requirements as well," Singh said.

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Addressing the 9th National Anubhav Awards Ceremony and the 60th Pre-Retirement Counselling Workshop in New Delhi, Singh said pension policies need to evolve as social parameters and values change.

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"So as the social parameters change. As the social values change. I will not say bad or good. Because it is a measurement of every era. But whatever the social requirements. We are ready to," he said.

Singh highlighted several reforms introduced in recent years, including changes in family pension provisions and simplification of pension-related procedures.

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He said family pension provisions have been amended to benefit divorced and separated daughters, and women government employees have been given greater flexibility in nominating their children.

"Family pension available for divorced daughters. Separated daughters. Women employees can now nominate their progeny. Son or daughter instead of husband," Singh said.

The Minister also highlighted changes relating to enhanced family pension for families of government employees who die in service.

"Family pension enhanced rate. 50 per cent of the last pay. For 10 years," he said.

He said the government had also reviewed the requirement relating to the minimum period of service for enhanced family pension in cases where an employee dies during service.

"If someone dies during service, so that was also a precaution. Until 7 years of service. So we felt, 7 years ago. By giving service, the one who died, his family will need more," Singh said.

"Because it is natural, the family will also be less and more, those who were left behind. So we did away with that as well," he added.

Singh said the government has also simplified pension forms and procedures to reduce unnecessary paperwork and make the process easier for pensioners.

He highlighted technology-based initiatives, including digital life certificates and face authentication, aimed at improving ease of living for elderly pensioners.

Singh also said the increasing absolute number of elderly citizens requires greater attention to their welfare and access to services.

"We say that more than 70 per cent of India is below the age of 40. True. But the other half of the truth is. That the absolute number of elder citizens is also on the increase," he said.

He said the government needs to ensure that elderly citizens can continue to contribute and that their energies are used effectively.

"By bringing ease of living. And by also saving on the possible avoidable use of their energies," Singh said.

The Minister said the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare remains open to suggestions and feedback from pensioners and other stakeholders as part of its reform process.

He said pension rules and procedures would continue to be reviewed in line with changing social requirements and experiences of citizens. (ANI)

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