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Home / Business / Govt cuts export levies on petrol, diesel, ATF; petrol duty scrapped

Govt cuts export levies on petrol, diesel, ATF; petrol duty scrapped

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ANI
Updated At : 10:28 AM Aug 15, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The government has revised export levies on petroleum products for the next fortnight, with the new rates coming into effect from Saturday, bringing the duty on petrol exports to nil while retaining a levy of Rs 24 per litre on diesel and Rs 19.5 per litre on ATF, according to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance's Department of Revenue on Friday.

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The revised rates, effective August 15, are part of the government's fortnightly review of export levies on petroleum products. These levies were introduced in March 2026 to ensure domestic availability of petrol, diesel and ATF by discouraging exports amid the West Asia crisis.

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According to the Finance Ministry's August 14 notification, the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED) and Road and Infrastructure Cess (RIC) on petrol exports have been reduced to nil. For diesel exports, the SAED has been fixed at Rs 24 per litre, with no RIC, while the SAED on ATF exports has been set at Rs 19.5 per litre.

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The rates are reviewed every fortnight based on the average international prices of crude oil, petrol, diesel and ATF prevailing during the period since the previous review. The latest revision follows the previous adjustment made on August 3.

The export levies were introduced against the backdrop of heightened uncertainty in global energy markets, with the policy aimed at incentivising domestic availability by making overseas sales of key petroleum products less attractive.

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The government has also clarified that there is no change in the existing excise duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption. The latest changes are therefore confined to the levies applicable to exports.

The nil levy on petrol exports represents a reduction in the export burden on the product, while diesel and ATF exports will continue to attract additional levies during the August 15-31 fortnight. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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