DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Govt cuts windfall tax to Rs 19, diesel export duty to Re 1 per litre from Rs 3

Govt cuts windfall tax to Rs 19, diesel export duty to Re 1 per litre from Rs 3

Earlier, on August 15, the government had revised export levies on petroleum products for the next fortnight

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:40 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. iStock
Advertisement

The central government has revised the duty structure on petroleum product exports, which will take effect on Tuesday, according to a government notification.

Advertisement

The windfall tax on diesel exports has been reduced to Rs 19 per litre from Rs 24 per litre, while the export duty has been cut to Re 1 per litre from Rs 3 per litre, as per the notification.

Advertisement

Earlier, on August 15, the government had revised export levies on petroleum products for the next fortnight, with the new rates coming into effect from Saturday, bringing the duty on petrol exports to nil while retaining a levy of Rs 24 per litre on diesel and Rs 19.50 per litre on ATF.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts