Govt cuts windfall tax to Rs 19, diesel export duty to Re 1 per litre from Rs 3

The central government has revised the duty structure on petroleum product exports, which will take effect on Tuesday, according to a government notification.

Advertisement

The windfall tax on diesel exports has been reduced to Rs 19 per litre from Rs 24 per litre, while the export duty has been cut to Re 1 per litre from Rs 3 per litre, as per the notification.

Advertisement

Earlier, on August 15, the government had revised export levies on petroleum products for the next fortnight, with the new rates coming into effect from Saturday, bringing the duty on petrol exports to nil while retaining a levy of Rs 24 per litre on diesel and Rs 19.50 per litre on ATF.