Govt defends revised GDP figures, says new methodology reflects improved data

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday defended the methodology behind its recently released economic growth estimates, saying the divergence between various price measures and revisions to last year’s GDP figures reflected updated data and estimation techniques rather than an attempt to artificially boost headline growth.

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The explanation came two days after the government published a revised set of quarterly and annual GDP figures using 2022–23 as the base year. These estimates incorporated new administrative data, the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Banking Services Price Index.

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Concerns ranging from negative implicit price deflators in manufacturing to the stark contrast between nominal and real growth in mining, as well as the significant statistical disparity between production- and expenditure-side figures, were addressed by the ministry in a detailed set of questions and answers.

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The revised GDP figures show that India’s economy expanded by 7.8 per cent in real terms during the first quarter of fiscal 2026–27.

A negative implicit GVA deflator for manufacturing, according to the government, should not be taken as proof that factory-gate prices decreased.

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A double-deflation approach was used to calculate manufacturing GVA for the June quarter. This method involves adjusting production and intermediate consumption separately for price changes before determining real GVA.

Nominal GVA may grow more slowly than real GVA when input prices rise faster than output prices, resulting in a negative implicit deflator even when both input and output prices are rising.

According to the ministry, manufacturing real GVA increased by 9.2 per cent during the quarter, while nominal growth was only 7.7 per cent. This led to an implicit GVA deflator of minus 1.5 per cent.

It listed basic metals, rubber and plastic products, textiles and cotton ginning, among other industries, where input-price growth outpaced output-price growth.

The ministry also cited global experience, stating that during periods of energy and raw material price shocks, nations using double deflation may face negative or variable manufacturing deflators.