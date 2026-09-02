DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Govt defends revised GDP figures, says new methodology reflects improved data

Govt defends revised GDP figures, says new methodology reflects improved data

Statistics Ministry says changes reflect updated administrative data and estimation methods, not an attempt to artificially boost economic growth

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:35 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image used for representational purpose only. File
Advertisement

The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (MoSPI) on Wednesday defended the methodology behind its recently released economic growth estimates, saying the divergence between various price measures and revisions to last year’s GDP figures reflected updated data and estimation techniques rather than an attempt to artificially boost headline growth.

Advertisement

The explanation came two days after the government published a revised set of quarterly and annual GDP figures using 2022–23 as the base year. These estimates incorporated new administrative data, the Producer Price Index (PPI) and the Banking Services Price Index.

Advertisement

Concerns ranging from negative implicit price deflators in manufacturing to the stark contrast between nominal and real growth in mining, as well as the significant statistical disparity between production- and expenditure-side figures, were addressed by the ministry in a detailed set of questions and answers.

Advertisement

The revised GDP figures show that India’s economy expanded by 7.8 per cent in real terms during the first quarter of fiscal 2026–27.

A negative implicit GVA deflator for manufacturing, according to the government, should not be taken as proof that factory-gate prices decreased.

Advertisement

A double-deflation approach was used to calculate manufacturing GVA for the June quarter. This method involves adjusting production and intermediate consumption separately for price changes before determining real GVA.

Nominal GVA may grow more slowly than real GVA when input prices rise faster than output prices, resulting in a negative implicit deflator even when both input and output prices are rising.

According to the ministry, manufacturing real GVA increased by 9.2 per cent during the quarter, while nominal growth was only 7.7 per cent. This led to an implicit GVA deflator of minus 1.5 per cent.

It listed basic metals, rubber and plastic products, textiles and cotton ginning, among other industries, where input-price growth outpaced output-price growth.

The ministry also cited global experience, stating that during periods of energy and raw material price shocks, nations using double deflation may face negative or variable manufacturing deflators.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts