Govt departments asked to relax eligibility norms for consultancy companies

The Department of Expenditure has cautioned Central Government ministries and departments against imposing unreasonable minimum payroll requirements in consultancy tenders, setting excessively high turnover thresholds, or placing undue emphasis on a consultancy firm’s prior experience as doing so could limit competition.

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The recommendations come after a review of consulting bids that Central Government procurement organisations have posted on the Government e-Marketplace during the previous three fiscal years. All three practices were identified in the study.

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The department’s Procurement Policy Division stated in an office memo dated July 22 that certain tenders had relatively high turnover requirements, prioritised the experience of the consulting firm over the qualifications and experience of proposed key personnel, and required bidders to have a minimum staff strength ‘far exceeding the actual manpower required for execution of the project.’

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The department reaffirmed the requirements of the Manual for Procurement of Consultancy Services, Second Edition, 2025 on the assessment of qualifications and technical criteria, stating that such eligibility and qualification criteria may “unduly restrict competition.”

Additionally, it explicitly instructed procurement organizations to make sure that any minimum payroll requirements are commensurate with the number of workers really needed to complete the task. It stated that excessively high staffing needs without sufficient rationale could unnecessarily limit competitiveness.

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According to consultants, the guidance may make it possible for smaller, more specialized local companies to receive more government jobs.

It is ‘a pivotal, pro competition reform’ in government consultancy procurement, according to Suraj Nangia, founder and head of government and public sector advisory at Nangia Global. He claimed that even when such criteria were irrelevant to the assignment, the biggest players had frequently benefited from high turnover multiples, tight staff standards, and an overemphasis on firm-level qualifications.

A minimum average yearly turnover of 200 per cent of the assignment value is advised by the handbook, with at least 50 per cent coming from consulting contracts for the preceding seven years. It gives financial capacity 30 per cent of the weight and general and comparable experience 70 per cent.

Furthermore, it states that this “prima facie, appears high” and warns against setting turnover requirements at five to ten times the expected cost of consulting services. It states that an upper cap may be taken into consideration to prevent limiting competition to the top four or five consulting firms, and that turnover for higher-value assignments should not be blindly connected to the assignment value.