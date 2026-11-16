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Home / Business / Govt examining industry proposals on LTCG, STT rationalisation ahead of Union budget: CBDT Chairman

Govt examining industry proposals on LTCG, STT rationalisation ahead of Union budget: CBDT Chairman

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ANI
Updated At : 03:48 PM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 16 (ANI): Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) Chairman Ravi Agrawal said the government is examining industry proposals to rationalise Long-Term Capital Gains (LTCG) tax and Securities Transaction Tax (STT) ahead of the upcoming Union Budget.

Speaking to the media after inaugurating the income tax lounge at the India International Trade Fair, Agrawal said pre-Budget meetings were underway, and stakeholders had presented their suggestions for consideration. He added that the authorities were analysing various aspects of the issues raised by the industry.

"Well, the stakeholders are putting across their points, budget meetings are going on, and pre-Budget meetings are underway. We would consider them, and I'm sure that on February 1, you will get to know. Ultimately, an analysis is being done. Whatever issues have been flagged or points raised by stakeholders are being examined," Agrawal said.

The CBDT Chairman told ANI that the government examines various issues flagged by stakeholders and ministries before arriving at considered decisions in the Budget, with the aim of ensuring ease of doing business from both procedural and policy perspectives.

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On direct tax collections, Agrawal noted that net collections had increased by about 12 per cent, while refund issuances had grown by 25 per cent compared to a decline in refunds during the previous year. He maintained that gross collections remained steady.

"So basically, a lot of refunds have been issued this year. But when we talk on a gross basis, the collections are pretty good. And I believe that since we have given substantial refunds till now, going forward, the collections will be better than the previous ones," he said.

Highlighting compliance efforts, the Chairman pointed to the success of the Non-intrusive Usage of Data to Guide and Enable (NUDGE) initiative, which identifies data gaps and alerts taxpayers so they can address them at an early stage. According to him, more than one crore taxpayers filed updated returns over the last two years under this framework.

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"So, I would say that this NUDGE initiative has been quite successful, and going forward, with the enormous amount of data that we have, this is one of the ways in which we connect with taxpayers and prompt compliance," Agrawal remarked.

On reducing tax disputes and litigation, the Chairman said appeal disposals increased from 1.7 lakh in 2024-25 to 2.25 lakh in the subsequent year, with a higher target set for the current year. He noted that simplified language in tax rules had also helped reduce disputes.

Regarding the phased rollout of simplified Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) forms, Agrawal said the feedback from users had been positive.

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"Feedback is positive. This is reflected in the forms as well. We are rolling out the forms in phases. Some of the forms have already been rolled out. For example, TDS forms have been rolled out, and people are, I think, happy about them because what we have tried to do is simplify the forms, make them more structured and ensure a degree of synergy between different forms," Agrawal said.

Field officers also conducted outreach programmes with employers and organisations to assist professionals returning from abroad in declaring previously undisclosed foreign assets or income of small amounts before the compliance window closed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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