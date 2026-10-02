DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Govt extends export tax refund scheme till December 31, keeps rates unchanged

Govt extends export tax refund scheme till December 31, keeps rates unchanged

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:22 PM Oct 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): The government has extended the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) scheme by three months till December 31, 2026, keeping the existing rates and value caps unchanged.

The extension will cover exports by Domestic Tariff Area units, Advance Authorisation holders, Special Economic Zone units and Export Oriented Units, the Department of Commerce said in a release.

Advertisement

“The existing RoDTEP rates and value caps, as notified in Appendix 4R and Appendix 4RE as applicable on 30th September 2026 shall continue unchanged during the aforesaid period,” the release said.

Advertisement

RoDTEP reimburses exporters for embedded central, state and local duties, taxes and levies that are not refunded through other mechanisms, helping reduce the domestic tax burden built into exported goods.

“The RoDTEP Scheme refunds embedded, un-rebated Central, State and local duties, taxes and levies borne on exported products — including prior-stage cumulative indirect taxes,” the Commerce Department said.

Advertisement

The extension provides continuity to exporters amid uncertain global demand, higher logistics costs and geopolitical disruptions. Earlier this year, the government had restored full RoDTEP rates after temporarily restricting them, citing freight pressures and trade risks linked to disruptions in West Asia.

The scheme, operational since January 1, 2021, covers a wide range of merchandise exports. Advance Authorisation holders, EOUs and SEZ units, which were brought under broader RoDTEP coverage in 2024, together accounted for around a quarter of India’s exports at the time, according to the Commerce Ministry.

Government data released in 2025 showed that RoDTEP covered more than 10,700 tariff lines, with cumulative disbursements crossing Rs 57,976 crore as of March 31, 2025.

The government also extended RoDTEP benefits to eligible exports through the postal channel from January 2026, widening access for MSMEs, artisans, start-ups and smaller exporters.

The latest extension follows the scheme’s earlier continuation from April 1 to September 30, 2026. The next key decision for exporters will be whether the scheme is extended beyond December 31. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts