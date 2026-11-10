Govt extends medical devices PLI scheme till 2035–36, invites fresh applications with Rs 2,700 crore available

New Delhi [India], November 10 (ANI): The Central Government has extended the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for promoting domestic manufacturing of medical devices till 2035–36 and invited fresh applications from manufacturers, with approximately Rs 2,700 crore available under the scheme.

According to a release issued by the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers on Tuesday, the government has also relaxed several eligibility conditions to encourage investment and boost domestic manufacturing of high-end medical devices and critical components.

"The Government of India has invited fresh applications under the Production Linked Incentive Scheme for Promoting Domestic Manufacturing of Medical Devices (PLI-MD), which has now been extended up to 2035–36. Approximately Rs 2700 Cr outlay available under the Scheme will be utilized for the purpose," the ministry stated.

The online application portal is expected to become operational within the next 10 days.

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As part of the revised guidelines, the government has removed the minimum sales threshold required to claim incentives and reduced the minimum investment requirement for manufacturers.

"Under the Scheme, the minimum sales threshold requirement to claim incentives has been discontinued, and the minimum investment requirement has also been trimmed," the release stated.

Manufacturers will be allowed three years to establish production facilities across four target segments, covering medical consumables, disposables and implants, critical components, and high-end medical devices.

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The scheme will offer average incentives of around 5 per cent for medical consumables, disposables and implants, around 9 per cent for critical components and certain high-end medical devices, and 6 per cent for devices currently assembled in India.

The government has also allowed manufacturers to submit multiple applications across different segments, while keeping the application window open for an extended period.

The ministry said the focus on critical component manufacturing would help strengthen domestic supply chains and support micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

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Launched in 2020–21, the PLI scheme has so far supported domestic manufacturing of more than 60 high-end medical devices and components, including MRI machines, CT scanners, X-ray tubes, mammography machines, cardiac implants and dialyzers.

According to the ministry, the scheme has resulted in production valued at over Rs 16,000 crore.

The revised scheme, referred to as PLI-MD 2.0, also aims to promote domestic manufacturing of advanced medical equipment such as 3T MRI machines, PET-CT scanners and ultrasound probes, which the ministry said are currently not manufactured in India.

The government said the changes are aimed at attracting investment, generating employment, reducing medical device prices and improving India's competitiveness in high-end medical technologies. (ANI)

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