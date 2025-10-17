Govt extends PLI scheme deadline for white goods till November 10

New Delhi [India], October 17 (ANI): The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has extended the application window for Round 4 of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme for white goods (Air Conditioners and LED Lights) till 10th November this year, according to a government release.

Earlier, the application window for Round 4 was open from 15th September 2025 to 14th October 2025, and now it has been extended in view of the strong industry response and increasing investment appetite under the scheme.

This reflects the increasing confidence and momentum generated by domestic manufacturing of major components of ACs and LED Lights in India under the scheme, the release said.

The previous rounds of the scheme have already attracted substantial investment commitments, contributing to enhanced manufacturing capacity and employment generation across the value chain.

The scheme was launched in April 2021 with a corpus of Rs 6,238 crore. It aims to boost domestic manufacturing, promote component localization, and strengthen India's global competitiveness in the air conditioner and LED lighting sectors.

The release also informed that the eligible applicants may submit their proposals through the online PLI portal at https://pliwg.dpiit.gov.in under the 'White Goods' category by 10th November 2025. (ANI)

