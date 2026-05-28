Govt finalises list of highway projects to be leased out for funding new road development

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has finalised a tentative list of National Highway stretches to be monetised during FY 2026-27 under the Toll-Operate-Transfer (TOT) and Infrastructure Investment Trust (InvIT) models as part of the Centre's asset monetisation strategy.

Advertisement

According to the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, the move is aimed at "unlocking value from operational National Highway assets" and mobilising capital for future infrastructure development and highway expansion projects.

Advertisement

The identified highway assets comprise 17 projects with a combined length of 1,692.5 km spread across nine states -- Haryana, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Maharashtra.

Advertisement

NHAI said these highway stretches represent "economic and logistics corridors with established traffic potential and robust connectivity significance".

The authority clarified that the tentative list does not include assets proposed to be monetised through the Raajmarg Infra Investment Trust (RIIT) during FY 2026-27.

Advertisement

According to the ministry, the monetisation exercise is part of the Government of India's broader strategy to "leverage operational National Highway assets to mobilise capital for further infrastructure development, promote private sector participation and accelerate the expansion as well as modernisation of the National Highway network."

NHAI said the initiative would also enable "investors/bidders to plan their investments in an efficient manner."

The monetisation process will be carried out through the TOT and InvIT frameworks, which the authority described as "successful models for attracting long-term institutional investment" into highway infrastructure development.

The authority further stated that the initiative reinforces its commitment towards "developing a modern, resilient, and sustainable National Highway network to support economic growth, enhance logistics efficiency, and provide seamless connectivity across the country." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)