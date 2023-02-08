Govt gets 33.44% stake in Vodafone Idea

New Delhi, February 7
Debt-ridden telecom operator Vodafone Idea (Vi) on Tuesday said its Board has approved the allotment of equity shares worth Rs 16,133 crore to the government, which post-allocation holds a 33.44% stake in the company.
The shares have been allocated to the government in lieu of conversion of interest dues arising from deferment of adjusted gross revenue and spectrum auction payments, the company said in a regulatory filing.
