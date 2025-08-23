Govt has not unblocked TikTok; banned Chinese website running in India

The government has not issued any order to unblock Chinese social media platform TikTok, official sources said late on Friday.

Reports to the contrary started surfacing after some people were able to access the TikTok website on their desktop browsers.

“The Government of India has not issued any unblocking order for TikTok. Any such statement or news is false and misleading,” a source in the government said.

TikTok was one of the platforms blocked by the government after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan valley in eastern Ladakh in June 2020.

Initially, 59 apps including TikTok, UC Browser, Shein etc., were blocked in June 2020 and later, more apps including PUBG were blocked by the government.

All the platforms continue to be blocked in accordance with the government order.