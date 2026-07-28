Govt imposes sugar stock holding limits to curb hoarding, speculative trading

New Delhi [India], July 28 (ANI): The government has imposed stock holding limits on sugar dealers to safeguard consumer interests and maintain price stability with effect from August 1, as per a statement by the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food & Public Distribution.

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According to the release, the government has observed that the recent rise in ex-mill sugar prices is not supported by prevailing demand-supply fundamentals.

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It noted that hoarding by some traders, dealers and market intermediaries, along with speculative and paper transactions without actual physical movement of sugar from mills, has created an artificial perception of scarcity.

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"Such practices have resulted in avoidable price volatility and an increase in both ex-mill and retail sugar prices," the release said.

Thus, to prevent hoarding, discourage speculative trading and ensure adequate sugar supplies at reasonable prices, the government has decided to impose stock limits on sugar dealers.

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"In order to curb hoarding, discourage speculative trading and ensure the continuous availability of sugar at reasonable prices, the Government has decided to impose stock holding limits on sugar dealers," the release added.

"Government of India has decided to impose stock holding limits on sugar dealers across the country with effect from 1st August, 2026. The order will remain in force up to 30th November, 2026," the Ministry said.

As per the release, the measure aims to ensure orderly domestic supplies, protect consumer interests and allow genuine trade and distribution activities to continue smoothly.

The Ministry further added that all sugar dealers will be required to declare their stocks and update their stock position weekly through the Department of Food and Public Distribution's online portal https://foodstock.dfpd.gov.in/.

"The Department will continue to closely monitor the sugar market and take all necessary measures to ensure the adequate availability of sugar at reasonable prices," the release said. (ANI)

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