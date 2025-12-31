DT
PT
Home / Business / Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged

Govt keeps interest rates on small savings schemes unchanged

Deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:05 PM Dec 31, 2025 IST
Photo for representation
The government on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged for various small savings schemes, including PPF and NSC, for the seventh straight quarter, beginning January 1.

"The rates of interest on various Small Savings Schemes for the fourth quarter of FY 2025-26, starting from January 1, 2026, and ending on March 31, 2026, shall remain unchanged from those notified for the third quarter (September 1, 2025 to December 31, 2025) of FY 2025-26," the finance ministry said in a notification.

As per the notification, deposits under the Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme will attract an interest rate of 8.2 per cent, while the rate on a three-year term deposit remains at 7.1 per cent prevailing in the current quarter.

The interest rates for popular Public Provident Fund (PPF) and post office savings deposit schemes, too, have been retained at 7.1 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively.

The interest rate on the Kisan Vikas Patra will be 7.5 per cent, and the investments will mature in 115 months.

The interest rate on the National Savings Certificate will stay at 7.7 per cent for the January-March quarter.

Like the current quarter, the monthly income scheme will earn 7.4 per cent for investors during the fourth quarter of the current fiscal.

With this, the interest rates on small savings schemes, mainly operated by post offices and banks, have been left unchanged for the seventh consecutive quarter.

Earlier, the government had made changes in some schemes in the fourth quarter of 2023-24.

The government notifies interest rates on small savings schemes every quarter.

