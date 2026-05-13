Govt launches IP Catalyst platform to help convert patents into products

New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) launched the IP Catalyst initiative and its digital platform during a national conference on "From Patent to Product: Accelerating IP Commercialization in Electronics & IT," aimed at strengthening India's intellectual property and innovation ecosystem in the electronics and IT sector.

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According to MeitY, the conference brought together policymakers, innovators, industry leaders, startups, MSMEs, academia, researchers and R&D institutions to discuss ways to strengthen intellectual property creation and commercialization in the Electronics and IT domain.

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The IP Catalyst initiative and the digital platform, cipie.in, were launched by S. Krishnan, Secretary, MeitY in the presence of senior government officials and stakeholders.

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According to MeitY, the initiative is being implemented by C-DAC Pune and is aimed at supporting the innovation lifecycle from research and Intellectual Property (IP) creation to technology transfer, commercialization and market deployment.

The digital platform will function as a unified online gateway for IP and commercialization support services and will also serve as a repository of technologies developed through MeitY-supported research initiatives.

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Speaking at the event, Krishnan said, "India today stands at a defining moment in its innovation journey towards the vision of Viksit Bharat. In FY 2024-25, India crossed a historic milestone with 1,10,375 patent applications filed, with the Electronics and IT sector contributing nearly 44% of these filings."

He added, "In FY 2025-26, patent filings further increased to 1,43,729, with the Electronics and IT domain recording a remarkable 52% rise in patent filings."

Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary, MeitY & CEO, India Semiconductor Mission, said the initiative will enable startups, MSMEs and industry to access indigenous technologies, collaborate with research institutions and accelerate innovation-led growth.

Unnat P. Pandit, Registrar of Copyrights, CGPDTM, DPIIT, said India must move beyond increasing patent filings and focus on deriving economic and technological value from IP. He said there is a need to shift from a "Patent Filing" mindset to a "Patent → Product → Profit" approach.

The conference featured multiple panel discussions on themes including lab-to-market acceleration, startup and MSME enablement, technology transfer, global patenting strategies, and measuring the real value of IP. The initiative is aligned with the government's vision of strengthening indigenous innovation capabilities and enhancing technology commercialization under the vision of Viksit Bharat, and accelerate the lab to market journey in the Electronics and IT domain, the ministry noted. (ANI)

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