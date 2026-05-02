Govt launches nationwide mobile alert system to strengthen disaster preparedness

New Delhi [India], May 2 (ANI): The government on Saturday launched a nationwide Cell Broadcast System (CBS), enabling near real-time, geo-targeted emergency alerts to mobile phones, in a move aimed at strengthening India's disaster response framework.

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The system, inaugurated by Union Minister of Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia, marks a shift in India's approach to disaster management, with authorities highlighting its ability to deliver instant alerts without delays or network congestion.

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"The launch of the Cell Broadcast System marks a transformative step in India's disaster management framework, reflecting our shift from a reactive to a proactive approach in safeguarding citizens," Scindia said at the launch event.

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Developed indigenously by the Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT) under the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), in collaboration with the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and the Ministry of Home Affairs, the system enables authorities to broadcast alerts simultaneously to mobile users in specific geographic areas.

According to the Communications Ministry, CBS "enables near real-time, geo-targeted alerts to reach millions instantly, ensuring that no individual is left behind," while also overcoming "the limitations of traditional SMS-based systems."

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A nationwide test conducted on Saturday as part of the launch saw emergency alerts being broadcast to mobile phones across the country, accompanied by a distinctive alert tone, demonstrating the system's capability to reach users within seconds.

The government said the system is designed for high reliability and remains "unaffected by network congestion, ensuring uninterrupted communication during critical situations." Alerts are delivered as priority pop-up notifications with loud tones and, in some cases, read aloud on supported devices.

CBS also supports multilingual alerts and works across 2G to 5G networks, ensuring coverage in both urban and rural areas, including remote and roaming populations. The system allows precise geo-targeting at the level of individual cell towers, while also being scalable for wider regions.

Officials said the technology is integrated with the CAP-based SACHET platform, enabling standardized and rapid dissemination of warnings for disasters such as flash floods and gas leaks.

Highlighting its impact, the ministry noted that the system "strengthens disaster management, drives quick response, reduces panic, and enhances public trust and compliance."

Pan-India trials of the system have already been completed, with successful deployments during disasters in states such as Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, and its use has also been extended to events like the Char Dham Yatra.

The government added that the indigenous solution has also been demonstrated internationally and aligns with the United Nations' "Early Warnings for All" initiative, positioning India as a contributor to global disaster preparedness efforts. (ANI)

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