DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Govt likely to present Rs 54.1 lakh crore budget for FY27, growth of 7.9% YoY: Report

Govt likely to present Rs 54.1 lakh crore budget for FY27, growth of 7.9% YoY: Report

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:50 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], February 1 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to present a Rs 54.1 lakh crore Union Budget for FY2026-27, registering a year-on-year growth of 7.9 per cent, according to a report by Sunidhi Securities & Finance Limited.

Advertisement

The report highlighted that the size of the Union Budget, measured by Total Expenditure (TE) as a percentage of GDP, is the clearest indicator of the government's fiscal intent.

Advertisement

After averaging 14.8 per cent of GDP during FY23-FY25, Total Expenditure was budgeted at 14.2 per cent of GDP, or Rs 50.65 lakh crore, in the Budget Estimates (BE) for FY26.

Advertisement

However, factoring in weaker nominal GDP growth and lower revenue buoyancy, the report estimated Revised Estimates (RE) for FY26 Total Expenditure at around 14.0 per cent of GDP, or Rs 50.15 lakh crore.

It stated "For FY27, we estimate TE at Rs 54.1 tln, implying 7.9 per cent YoY growth, consistent with a calibrated fiscal consolidation path rather than fiscal tightening".

Advertisement

It further projected a moderation in expenditure to about 13.8 per cent of GDP in FY27, reflecting a gradual consolidation in fiscal policy.

According to the report, this trajectory is consistent with a calibrated fiscal consolidation path rather than fiscal tightening, underscoring the government's commitment to maintaining macroeconomic stability without significantly affecting growth support.

On the fiscal deficit front, the report projected the FY27 fiscal deficit target at 4.16 per cent of GDP, amounting to Rs 16.37 lakh crore, compared to 4.4 per cent of GDP, or Rs 15.69 lakh crore, in BE FY26.

While the deficit is expected to rise in absolute terms, its decline as a share of GDP indicates continued progress towards fiscal consolidation.

The report noted that India enters the Union Budget 2026-27 phase with strong real economic momentum. FY26 real GDP growth is estimated at 7.4 per cent by the Central Statistical Office, reaffirming the resilience of the underlying economy.

It also pointed out that GST reforms implemented in September last year have emerged as a structural inflection point, leading to a sharp recovery in urban demand and an improvement in growth momentum during the second half of FY26.

However, this strength in real economic activity stands in contrast to the slowest nominal GDP growth in nearly six years, estimated at around 8 per cent, reflecting strong disinflationary forces.

The subdued nominal growth impacted tax buoyancy and overall revenue collections, resulting in lower devolution of Union taxes and duties to states, the report added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts