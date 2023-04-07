 Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year : The Tribune India

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

The Education Ministry released the draft of the National Curriculum Framework (NCF) for school education on Thursday in line with the National Education Policy (NEP-2020) and invited suggestions from stakeholders such as students, parents, teachers and scholars.

The NEP is to be implemented from the academic year 2024. A committee of experts constituted to form the draft has proposed Class XII board examinations twice a year. The committee has also recommended freedom for students to pursue a mix of science and humanities to reduce the rigid boundaries separating arts, commerce and science in Classes XI and XII across school boards.

Proposes mix of streams

  • Freedom for students to pursue mix of science, humanities
  • Class IX, X students expected to clear eight papers
  • As of now, they have to pass five subjects in Class X

The NCF proposes doing away with the current practice of dividing streams into science, arts or humanities and commerce for Classes XI and XII. The NCF draft has been prepared by the National Steering Committee, headed by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan. To implement the NEP, four National Curriculum Frameworks have been initiated: NCF for School Education, NCF for Early Childhood Care and Education, NCF for Teacher Education and NCF for Adult Education. As per the NCF draft, the structure of Classes IX and X will also undergo a major change with students expected to clear eight papers. As of now, students have to pass five subjects in Class X. “Inputs were sought for the national curriculum frameworks from diverse stakeholders, including teachers, students, ministries, educational institutions, subject experts, scholars and childcare personnel,” said an official of the Education Ministry.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Hindu temple vandalised with anti-India graffiti in Canada's Windsor, police launch investigation

2
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

3
Business

RBI keeps repo rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent

4
Punjab

Navjot Sidhu meets his 'mentor' Rahul Gandhi and 'friend, philosopher, guide' Priyanka

5
Delhi

High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case

6
Jalandhar

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

7
Chandigarh

Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

8
Jalandhar

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

9
Business

Home Ministry recommends CBI probe against Oxfam India over alleged violations of foreign funds Act

10
J & K

Sonia Gandhi had made up her mind to let Mufti continue as J-K CM in 2005, I put my foot down: Karan Singh

Don't Miss

View All
South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Woman’s ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother
Trending

Woman's ex-lover gifts home theatre fitted with bomb at her wedding; explosion kills groom, brother

4,435 fresh covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days
Nation

4,435 fresh Covid cases in India, highest single-day rise in 163 days

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day
Diaspora

Resolution introduced in US House of Representatives to designate April 14 as National Sikh Day

Watch: Rishabh Pant’s presence in Delhi’s Arun Jaitely Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout ‘We want Rishabh’
Sports

Watch: Rishabh Pant's presence in Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium for IPL match sends Internet into frenzy, spectators shout 'We want Rishabh'

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless
Schools

First in India: This Jaipur school becomes fully digitised by going bagless

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at conspiracy behind murder
Pollywood

Video: Sidhu Moosewala was an institution, his genius is eternal, says Navjot Sidhu; hints at political conspiracy behind murder

Top News

On course to root out graft: PM

On course to root out graft: PM

Slams Cong’s ‘monarchical’ mindset | Says Oppn captive to ne...

Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Oppn

Stormy Budget session ends with show of unity by Oppn

Govt doesn’t walk the talk on democracy, says Kharge

Relief for home buyers, RBI holds interest rate

Relief for home buyers, RBI holds interest rate

IMF Chief: Global growth to be less than 3%

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

Govt mulls Class XII boards twice a year

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

More worry, flattened wheat crop turns black

Centre’s record production estimates unlikely to be met


Cities

View All

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Ministerial staff up in arms over demands

Former Punjab Police Inspector gets 10-year jail in kidnapping case

Over 11 kg of narcotics seized by BSF in Amritsar, Tarn Taran

Over 3K challans issued for traffic violations in 3 weeks

DAV college teachers protest, seek benefits under scheme

Ex-agri director acquitted in pesticide scam

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

1,326 simians in Chandigarh: Amid official blame game, it’s monkey business as usual

Chandigarh Education Department to hire 462 teachers to meet shortfall

Chandigarh Power Dept begins audit to assess losses

Non-bailable warrant issued against 3 GBP Group directors

Stamp duty rebate in Punjab: Work hit as sub-registrar offices await notification

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

Haryana man held by Delhi Police for duping people of lakhs with airline job offer

20-year jail for Noida man in gang rape case

Delhi cops bust drug racket, Afghan national among 5 held

AAP names ex-Cong leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar LS bypoll candidate

AAP names ex-Congress leader Sushil Rinku as Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll candidate

Jalandhar's ex-Mahila Congress president Multani's son found dead under mysterious circumstances

Elderly man duped of Rs 4 lakh by imposter posing as bank staff in Jalandhar

Jalandhar Byelection: Congress ex-MLA Sushil Rinku joins AAP, likely party candidate

Jalandhar Bypoll: Congress reworks its election strategy

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

A first: MC integrates all 4.34L properties through GIS mapping

Three pistols, 44 cartridges seized; 3 arrested in Khanna

Ludhiana: Rain leaves apiculturists worried

Vigilance Bureau nabs CA for taking Rs 26L ‘bribe’

10 fresh Covid cases

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Punjabi university students, faculty hold protest seeking waiver of bank loan

Masks must for hospital staff as Covid cases rise in Patiala district

Will expose politician-peddler nexus: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Facing vaccine shortage, Punjab Govt writes to Centre

Govt prepared to tackle any exigency: Minister