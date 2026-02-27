DT
Home / Business / Govt mulls grade-based driving licence system to check road accidents

Govt mulls grade-based driving licence system to check road accidents

Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 11:22 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
Photo for representation
Road safety has emerged as a critical challenge for India, with nearly five lakh accidents reported every year, resulting in around 1,80,000 deaths. Alarmingly, 72 per cent of these fatalities occur among young adults aged 18 to 45.

Children under 18 account for 10,119 deaths, while non-use of helmets and seat belts contributes to 54,122 and 14,466 fatalities, respectively. Overspeeding alone claims 1.2 lakh lives annually, with other factors like wrong-side driving, drunk driving and mobile phone use while driving further exacerbating the crisis.

To promote responsible driving and prevent road mishaps, the government is planning to introduce a grade-based driving license system with stricter provisions, including licence cancellation for certain traffic rule violations.

Addressing the third edition of the national conclave on road safety — “Indian Roads@2030: Raising the Bar of Safety” — Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Thursday highlighted the enormous economic and social impact of road accidents, stressing that they lead to a loss of 3 per cent of the country’s GDP.

“Not as many people die in wars or violence, yet so much of our young generation is being wasted. This is a serious problem for the country, and we should prioritise it and work to reduce it,” he said.

The minister outlined the government’s multipronged approach, combining technology, law enforcement, education and infrastructure improvements.

While penalties have been increased, Gadkari emphasised that fear and respect for the law remain low, making public education essential.

