Govt mulls second version of telecom PLI scheme, focus on design-led manufacturing

The government is considering a second version of its production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the telecom industry, with an emphasis on design-driven manufacturing and increased domestic value addition, according to sources aware of the development.

The Ministry of Communications is developing the proposal, which will undergo inter-ministerial discussions before being presented to the Union Cabinet for approval. The sources indicated that the proposal was still under development and would need to go through the consultation process before being taken to the Cabinet.

The proposed plan aims to focus more on enhancing domestic capabilities in telecom product design and development, while boosting the share of locally manufactured components and products in the value chain. The ministry seeks to strengthen backward integration within the domestic telecom manufacturing ecosystem, particularly in design and development.

The first telecom PLI scheme, introduced with an outlay of Rs 12,195 crore, ended in March 2026. It covered telecommunications and networking products and aimed to strengthen domestic manufacturing while reducing dependence on imports.

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A total of 42 companies, including 28 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), were approved under the scheme. Of these, 17 companies sought an additional 1 per cent incentive offered under the design-led manufacturing category.

The initiative attracted investments worth Rs 6,073 crore, exceeding the initial investment target of Rs 4,115 crore.

The proposed second edition aims to build on the existing framework, with a greater focus on domestic design capabilities and increased value addition within India’s telecom manufacturing ecosystem.