icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Govt notifies 2 new SEZs in Puducherry to boost industrial growth and exports

Govt notifies 2 new SEZs in Puducherry to boost industrial growth and exports

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:00 PM May 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], May 29 (ANI): The Government has notified two new Special Economic Zones (SEZs) in the Union Territory of Puducherry after approval by the Board of Approval for SEZs under the Department of Commerce during its 137th meeting held on 27 February 2026.

Advertisement

The move is aimed at strengthening India's industrial base, expanding exports, and supporting investment, manufacturing, and employment generation in the region. According to the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, "The projects mark a decisive step in the Government's continued push towards strengthening the country's industrial base, expanding exports, and deepening self-reliance in strategic sectors."

Advertisement

Out of the two SEZs, one IT/ITES SEZ will be developed by M/s Oulgaret Municipality at Thattanchavady village in Oulgaret Taluk, making it the first SEZ in India to be developed by a municipal body. The second is a Multi-Sector SEZ, which will be developed by M/s Pondicherry Industrial Promotion Development and Investment Corporation (PIPDIC) at Karasur village in Villianur Taluk.

Advertisement

The government said the approvals are expected to strengthen Puducherry's industrial and export-led growth strategy and create new opportunities for investment and employment. It added that these SEZs "are expected to expand opportunities for investment, manufacturing, and high-quality employment."

The development is also seen as part of a broader strategy to boost the Tamil Nadu, Andaman & Puducherry (TAP) region's industrial ecosystem, where diversified sectors are contributing to regional economic growth.

Advertisement

The ministry further noted that "These SEZ notifications reflect a broader strategy aimed at strengthening India's industrial, technology, manufacturing, and services ecosystem through diversified SEZ-led growth, thereby enhancing resilience and scale to boost the economy, attract investment, and generate employment." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts