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Home / Business / Govt notifies new GST settlement rules to streamline tax distribution

Govt notifies new GST settlement rules to streamline tax distribution

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:54 AM Apr 01, 2026 IST
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In a significant move aimed at strengthening the Goods and Services Tax (GST) framework, the Central Government has notified a new set of rules titled Goods and Services Tax Settlement Rules, 2025.

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According to the notification published in The Gazette of India, these rules are designed to improve the efficiency, transparency, and accuracy of the settlement of GST funds between the centre and the states. The notification will be deemed effective from April 1, 2025, marking an important step in refining the country’s indirect tax system.

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The newly introduced rules primarily address the mechanism for sharing Integrated Goods and Services Tax (IGST) between the Central Government and state governments. Since IGST is levied on inter-state transactions, its proper and timely distribution plays a crucial role in maintaining fiscal balance across the country.

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To ensure this, the rules establish a structured and well-defined mechanism for fund transfers, enabling accurate apportionment of tax revenues between central and state authorities. They also clearly outline the roles and responsibilities of key institutions, including the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs, state tax authorities, and various accounting agencies, thereby strengthening coordination and accountability within the system.

A key highlight of the new framework is the introduction of a comprehensive monthly reporting system supported by digital monitoring. Under this system, the GST Network (GSTN) will generate and electronically transmit detailed reports to the concerned authorities by the 25th of every month. These reports will contain crucial information relating to tax payments, utilisation of input tax credit, cross-utilisation among different tax heads and the final settlement amounts.

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This move towards a digital reporting mechanism is expected to significantly reduce delays and discrepancies in fund transfers while enhancing transparency in GST administration. By relying on real-time data and standardised reporting formats, the government aims to ensure greater accuracy and efficiency in the settlement process.

The rules also make detailed provisions for handling complex taxation scenarios that often arise in GST implementation. These include cases involving cross-utilisation of input tax credit between IGST, CGST, and SGST, situations where tax refunds are either delayed or rejected, and transactions involving unregistered persons or imports.

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