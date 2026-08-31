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Home / Business / Govt notifies Rs 1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 scheme to boost chip manufacturing

Govt notifies Rs 1.27 lakh crore Semicon 2.0 scheme to boost chip manufacturing

Ashwini Vaishnaw says expert panel will identify strategically important chips eligible for incentives under new programme

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:04 PM Aug 31, 2026 IST
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Image used for representational purpose only. Image credit/ANI file
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The government on Monday notified the Semicon 2.0 scheme, with an outlay of Rs 1.27 lakh crore, to strengthen the entire value chain of the semiconductor manufacturing and design sector in India.

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Semiconductor design, manufacturing equipment and materials, fabrication units, chip assembly and packaging, research and development, and talent development are the six pillars of the scheme.

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According to the official government notification, Semicon 2.0 aims to accelerate the creation of a comprehensive design and manufacturing ecosystem in the country and provide consistent policy support to the semiconductor industry.

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The scheme seeks to expand capabilities across the broader chip ecosystem and provide support beyond semiconductor manufacturing. It covers semiconductor design by Indian companies, production of capital equipment required for chip manufacturing, semiconductor fabrication facilities, and chip assembly, testing, marking and packaging.

The initiative also supports development of skilled talent for the sector and research into advanced semiconductor technologies.

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Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw said the government would constitute a high-level expert panel to identify strategic semiconductor chips that would be eligible for incentives under Semicon 2.0.

Speaking to the media, Vaishnaw said the committee, co-chaired by the Principal Scientific Adviser and the National Security Adviser, would select semiconductor products based on their strategic importance and national significance.

The move is aimed at ensuring that the programme’s support is focused on semiconductor products considered strategically important for the country.

The government’s semiconductor push is aimed not only at expanding manufacturing capacity but also at developing indigenous skills across all levels of the value chain.

Vaishnaw said Semicon 2.0 was expected to reduce India’s dependence on foreign suppliers for several products that rely on semiconductors.

Asked about sectors where India could eventually meet domestic demand, the minister said the initiative was intended to enable products such as sensors to meet up to 100 per cent of domestic requirements.

A key objective of Semicon 2.0 is to encourage more Indian companies to participate in semiconductor design while supporting manufacturing and downstream activities.

The scheme also seeks to support facilities involved in fabrication, packaging and testing, besides promoting domestic production of specialised equipment required by the semiconductor industry.

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