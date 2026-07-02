Govt open to more support for electric trucks, buses if needed under PM E-DRIVE: PMO Advisor

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): The government is open to providing more support for electric trucks and buses under the PM E-DRIVE scheme if needed, PMO Advisor Tarun Kapoor has said. Faster EV adoption, he noted, will also depend on industry innovation, lower vehicle prices, and better financing options.

Advertisement

Addressing mediapersons on the sidelines of the National Conference on Electric Mobility in Delhi, Kapoor on Wednesday said the government would consider further measures if required as the EV ecosystem evolves.

Advertisement

Responding to a question on whether additional schemes would be introduced for electric trucks and buses, Kapoor said, " Yeah, as we move along, if there is a need, then certainly. But we also feel that some innovative financing methods and certain efforts by the industry to bring down the price, introduce more models, and understand what customers really need will help accelerate adoption."

Advertisement

Kapoor said promoting electric vehicles across the country is essential to reducing India's dependence on imported oil and will require the combined efforts of the Centre, state governments and industry.

"We want to promote electric vehicles across the country. All stakeholders, whether state governments or industry, have an important role to play. We want to reduce our dependence on imported oil," he said.

Advertisement

He noted that while India has become self-sufficient in the power sector and has made significant progress in renewable energy, the transport sector remains the country's largest consumer of imported energy.

"We are self-sufficient in the power sector and have also done good work in renewable energy. It is important to transform the transport sector because it accounts for the largest share of our energy imports. Achieving this will require collective efforts from all stakeholders," Kapoor added.

On reports that the proposed Parivartan scheme may provide full road tax rebates for EVs in NCR states, Kapoor clarified that such tax incentives are decided by State governments.

"Those tax benefits have to be given by the states. It's up to them. I am quite sure they are conscious of this and are supportive of promoting electric mobility," he said.

According to the Ministry of Heavy Industries, the PM E-DRIVE scheme provides demand incentives for electric two-wheelers, three-wheelers, e-ambulances, electric trucks and other emerging EV categories.

It also supports the deployment of electric buses, the establishment of EV charging infrastructure and the upgradation of testing facilities.

The scheme supports more than 28 lakh EVs. As of January 27, 2026, a total of 22.12 lakh EVs had been sold under the scheme, including 19.19 lakh electric two-wheelers and 2.93 lakh electric three-wheelers.

The scheme has also allocated Rs 4,391 crore for the deployment of 14,028 electric buses, of which 13,800 have been allocated in two phases across Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Pune and Surat.

In addition, Rs 2,000 crore has been earmarked for setting up EV public charging stations across the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)