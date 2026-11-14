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Home / Business / Govt opens registration for consent managers under DPDP Act; Rs 2 crore net worth required

Govt opens registration for consent managers under DPDP Act; Rs 2 crore net worth required

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ANI
Updated At : 03:02 PM Nov 14, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): The government has opened the registration process for consent managers under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023, allowing eligible Indian companies with a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore to apply for registration.

According to an official release issued by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on Saturday, the registration framework came into effect on November 13, 2026.

The ministry said, "Eligible Indian Companies Can Now Apply For Registration As Consent Managers Through dpbi.gov.in; Minimum Net Worth Requirement Set At ₹2 Crore."

As part of the implementation process, MeitY Secretary S Krishnan launched an online portal, through which eligible companies can submit their applications to the Data Protection Board of India.

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Consent managers will help individuals manage how companies use their personal data by providing a platform to give, review and withdraw consent.

Explaining their role, the ministry stated, "A Consent Manager is an entity registered with the Data Protection Board of India (Board) that enables Data Principals to give, manage, review and withdraw consent through an accessible, transparent and interoperable platform."

Under the framework, companies incorporated in India with adequate technical, operational and financial capacity, including a minimum net worth of Rs 2 crore, can apply for registration.

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The Data Protection Board will examine applications based on the prescribed requirements and may approve companies that meet the eligibility conditions. The names of registered consent managers will be made publicly available on the Board's website.

The ministry said the framework is part of the phased implementation of India's digital data protection law and is aimed at giving individuals greater control over their personal information.

The development follows the notification of the DPDP Rules in November 2025, which laid down the framework for implementing the data protection law in phases.

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The next major phase of implementation is scheduled for May 13, 2027, when provisions relating to individuals' data rights, obligations of companies handling personal data, and the Board's inquiry and penalty processes will come into effect. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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