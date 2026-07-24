Govt orders GitHub to disable access to bluetooth mesh messaging app Bitchat

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The Indian government directed GitHub to disable access to three URLs associated with Bitchat on Thursday, a Bluetooth mesh messaging application.

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The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, identified the application as a communication platform capable of establishing decentralised peer-to-peer messaging over Bluetooth mesh networks without relying on mobile networks, internet connectivity, or centralised servers.

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The application enables anonymous communication without mandatory user registration, phone number verification, or centralised logging of communications.

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Reacting to the notification, Bitchat developer Jack Dorsey said on X, "The government of India does not like technologies like bitchat and wants it taken down".

"The technical architecture of the application significantly impedes lawful interception, attribution, and investigation by law enforcement agencies. Since communications occur directly between nearby devices through a decentralised mesh network, the platform can be misused to evade lawful surveillance, facilitate anonymous coordination, and circumvent lawful restrictions imposed by competent authorities during situations involving public disorder, riots, terrorism, organised crime, or internet shutdowns," the notification stated.

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"Intelligence inputs indicate that such decentralised communication platforms are capable of being exploited for coordinating unlawful assemblies, violent protests, dissemination of misinformation, radicalisation, criminal conspiracies, and other activities prejudicial to the sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of the State, public order, and for facilitating the commission of cognizable offences," the notification added.

The authority further highlighted the operational challenges faced by investigative agencies due to the decentralised framework.

"The absence of a centralised service provider also limits the ability of law enforcement agencies to obtain subscriber information, communication records, or timely assistance during investigations. The application(s) design, which enables communication even during network restrictions, creates a substantial risk of misuse by anti-national elements, terrorist organisations, organised criminal groups, and cybercriminals seeking to evade lawful detection and continue communication despite legally imposed restrictions," the notification stated.

The order specified three target URLs hosted on GitHub, including the main repository, the Android repository, and the Android releases page.

The intermediary received instructions to disable access without vitiating evidence in any manner. (ANI)

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