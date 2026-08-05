Govt plans levy on LPG, natural gas consumers to finance USD 42 billion strategic fuel reserve

The Central Government is planning to levy a small tax on consumers of natural gas and cooking gas to help finance a proposed USD 42 billion strategic fuel reserve programme, said the source who are privy to the development.

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The proposal comes after supply shortages during the West Asia crisis highlighted India’s vulnerability to global fuel supply shocks, the sources added.

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If approved, it will be the first time that cooking gas, also known as liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), is included in India’s strategic reserve programme in addition to crude oil.

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According to the sources, the proposal would finance infrastructure for natural gas storage and cooking through user charges that might generate roughly USD 1.5 billion a year.

India is the third-largest consumer and importer of crude oil worldwide. Since imports account for about 90 per cent of its crude oil consumption, it is extremely vulnerable to disruptions like those that happened during the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and the ensuing unpredictability around the Strait of Hormuz.

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The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is mulling a charge of Rs 1.29 (USD 0.0136) per kilogram of LPG, which would earn almost USD 460 million annually based on current consumption and increase the price of a typical domestic cooking gas cylinder by about Rs 18, added sources.

For natural gas, the ministry has suggested a fee of Rs 1.43 per standard cubic metre, producing nearly USD 1 billion annually at current usage levels, the sources said.

However, it was not yet clear how the fees would be collected. The federal government would continue to finance strategic fuel inventories and crude reserves, but the proceeds would mostly go toward funding natural and cooking gas storage infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet has not yet given its final approval to the proposal, which is being considered across ministries.

The new taxes would raise home gas bills by almost 2 per cent.