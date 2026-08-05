DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Govt plans levy on LPG, natural gas consumers to finance USD 42 billion strategic fuel reserve

Govt plans levy on LPG, natural gas consumers to finance USD 42 billion strategic fuel reserve

The proposal comes after supply shortages during the West Asia crisis highlighted India’s vulnerability to global fuel supply shocks

article_Author
Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:34 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation: iStock
Advertisement

The Central Government is planning to levy a small tax on consumers of natural gas and cooking gas to help finance a proposed USD 42 billion strategic fuel reserve programme, said the source who are privy to the development.

Advertisement

The proposal comes after supply shortages during the West Asia crisis highlighted India’s vulnerability to global fuel supply shocks, the sources added.

Advertisement

If approved, it will be the first time that cooking gas, also known as liquefied natural gas (LNG) or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), is included in India’s strategic reserve programme in addition to crude oil.

Advertisement

According to the sources, the proposal would finance infrastructure for natural gas storage and cooking through user charges that might generate roughly USD 1.5 billion a year.

India is the third-largest consumer and importer of crude oil worldwide. Since imports account for about 90 per cent of its crude oil consumption, it is extremely vulnerable to disruptions like those that happened during the US-Israeli conflict with Iran and the ensuing unpredictability around the Strait of Hormuz.

Advertisement

The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is mulling a charge of Rs 1.29 (USD 0.0136) per kilogram of LPG, which would earn almost USD 460 million annually based on current consumption and increase the price of a typical domestic cooking gas cylinder by about Rs 18, added sources.

For natural gas, the ministry has suggested a fee of Rs 1.43 per standard cubic metre, producing nearly USD 1 billion annually at current usage levels, the sources said.

However, it was not yet clear how the fees would be collected. The federal government would continue to finance strategic fuel inventories and crude reserves, but the proceeds would mostly go toward funding natural and cooking gas storage infrastructure.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet has not yet given its final approval to the proposal, which is being considered across ministries.

The new taxes would raise home gas bills by almost 2 per cent.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts