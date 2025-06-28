DT
Govt proposes to make two helmets mandatory for new 2-wheelers

Govt proposes to make two helmets mandatory for new 2-wheelers

ANI
Updated At : 10:15 AM Jun 28, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): The government has proposed to make it mandatory for the two-wheeler manufacturers to provide two helmets at the time of vehicle purchase.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has proposed important changes to the Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989 to make this new rule into effect.

According to an official notification by the government, this rule will become mandatory within three months after the final notification of the new amendment rules is published in the official gazette.

As per the draft notification released by the government on June 23, 2025, the new rule aims to enhance road safety for both riders and pillion passengers.

The notification said "At the time of purchase of the two wheeler, three months from the date of commencement of Central Motor Vehicles (---- Amendment) Rules, 2025, the manufacturer of the two wheeler shall supply two protective headgears conforming to specifications prescribed by the Bureau of Indian Standards at the time of purchase of a two wheeler".

The helmets provided must meet the quality standards set by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). However, this requirement will not apply to individuals who are exempted under Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

In addition to the helmet provision, the government has also proposed another safety measure. From January 1, 2026, all new L2 category two-wheelers, which include motorcycles and scooters with engine capacity above 50cc or top speeds exceeding 50 km/h--will need to be fitted with Anti-lock Braking Systems (ABS).

The ABS must comply with Indian Standard IS14664:2010, ensuring better control and reduced chances of skidding, especially during sudden braking.

The proposed rules are currently open for public feedback. Citizens and stakeholders have been given 30 days from the date of publication to send in their suggestions or objections. Inputs can be shared with the Ministry by email at comments-morth@gov.in.

These steps are part of the government's continuous effort to improve road safety across the country. By making helmets and ABS compulsory, the Ministry hopes to reduce fatalities and serious injuries caused by road accidents involving two-wheelers. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

