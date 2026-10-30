Govt pushes face authentication for Pensioners in largest-ever digital life certificate campaign

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): The government will launch its largest-ever nationwide Digital Life Certificate (DLC) campaign from November 1, with a major focus on face authentication technology to make certificate generation easier for pensioners, particularly the elderly.

The Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare will conduct the fifth nationwide campaign from November 1 to 30, 2026, across 2,000 cities and districts. The government aims to generate 2.30 crore Digital Life Certificates during the month-long exercise, including 1.50 crore through face authentication.

Advertisement

In an official statement, the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions said, "The focus is majorly on promoting Face Authentication Technology."

Advertisement

The ministry said the campaign would follow a whole-of-government approach, with pension disbursing banks, India Post Payments Bank, pensioners' welfare associations, CGDA, DoT, Railways, EPFO, state governments, UIDAI and MeitY working together to reach pensioners across the country, including those in remote areas.

Face authentication allows pensioners to generate their Digital Life Certificates through Android and iOS smartphones. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and UIDAI will provide technical support during the campaign.

Advertisement

Describing the technology, the ministry said, "Face Authentication for Digital Life Certificate is a seamless and fast mode for DLC generation which can be used on Android as well as iOS, making it easy and convenient for elderly Pensioners."

The campaign will involve 19 banks, 785 District Post Offices and 56 welfare associations, along with other government departments and agencies.

The government will also organise camps in an 'Utsav' mode, offering additional services such as health check-ups and Aadhaar updation for pensioners. Doorstep services will be provided wherever required, while grievance officers will handle complaints related to Digital Life Certificates with an immediate resolution approach.

The ministry said senior officials from the Department of Pension and Pensioners' Welfare would monitor the campaign through on-ground reviews in identified states. Stakeholders will also organise mega camps in areas with a high concentration of pensioners.

To increase awareness, Doordarshan, All India Radio and Press Information Bureau teams will support the campaign through audio, visual and print publicity. Outreach activities will also include SMS messages, social media posts, jingles and short films.

The campaign aims to expand the use of digital services among pensioners and make the process of submitting life certificates more accessible across the country. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)