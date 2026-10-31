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Home / Business / Govt raises windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports; petrol levy scrapped

Govt raises windfall tax on diesel, ATF exports; petrol levy scrapped

Diesel export duty hiked to Rs 11.5 per litre, ATF levy to Rs 11; revised rates effective October 31 for a fortnight

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:59 PM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The government on Saturday hiked windfall gains tax on export of diesel and ATF and slashed the levy to zero on petrol for the fortnight beginning October 31. Representational image/File
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The government on Saturday raised the windfall gains tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports while reducing the levy on petrol exports to zero for the fortnight beginning October 31.
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The duty on ATF exports has been increased marginally to Rs 11 per litre from Rs 10.5 per litre. The special additional excise duty (SAED), along with the road and infrastructure cess on diesel exports, has been raised to Rs 11.5 per litre from Rs 8.5 per litre.

The levy on petrol exports has been reduced to nil from Rs 2.5 per litre for the next fortnight.

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In a notification, the Finance Ministry said the revised duty rates would come into effect from October 31.

Amid escalating tensions in West Asia, the government had imposed export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel on March 27, with the rates being revised every fortnight. The levy on petrol exports was introduced from May 16.

The ministry also clarified that there was no change in the existing duty rates on petrol and diesel cleared for domestic consumption.

The windfall tax was imposed to boost domestic availability of petroleum products amid the conflict in West Asia. It was also aimed at preventing exporters from taking undue advantage of price differences as global crude oil prices rose following the outbreak of the conflict.

The levy was intended to ensure adequate domestic supplies by discouraging excessive exports amid the West Asia crisis.

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