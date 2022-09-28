Govt recasts IL&FS Board

New Delhi, September 27
The government has reshuffled the Board of IL&FS Ltd, which is undergoing debt resolution process, with existing Board member CS Rajan being redesignated as the non-executive chairman.
Nand Kishore, who was serving as an executive director, has been made the managing director, according to the company. In the wake of financial irregularities, the corporate affairs ministry had superseded the Board of IL&FS in October 2018.
