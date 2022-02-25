Govt refunds Rs7,900 cr to Cairn Energy to settle retrospective tax dispute

New Delhi, February 24
The Indian government has paid Cairn Energy Plc Rs 7,900 crore to refund taxes it had collected to enforce a retrospective tax demand, ending a seven-year-old dispute that had tarred the country’s image as an investment destination.
The company, which is now known as Capricorn Energy PLC, said it has received “net proceeds of $1.06 billion”, of which nearly 70% will be returned to the shareholders.
The tax department had used a 2012 legislation, which gave it powers to go back 50 years and slap capital gains levies wherever ownership had changed hands overseas but business assets were in India, to seek Rs 10,247 crore in taxes from Cairn.
Cairn had in 2006-07 reorganised its India business, which comprised operations of prolific Rajasthan oilfields, prior to its listing on stock exchanges. While the company sold majority holding in the India unit to Vedanta in 2011, it was in 2014 slapped with the tax demand notice over alleged capital gains made on the reorganisation. — PTI
7-yr old row ends
The I-T Department had sought Rs10,247 crore in taxes from Cairn. However, Cairn dragged the government to international arbitration over the levy and got a favourable ruling that asked India to refund the tax collected
