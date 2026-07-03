Govt removes apps allegedly linked to E-rickshaw malfunction, urges app stores to tighten due diligence: Secretary, MeitY

New Delhi, [India] July 3 (ANI): Mobile applications that allegedly malfunctioned e-rickshaws and recently came to the government's notice have been removed from app stores, Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), S Krishnan said on Friday, while stressing that app stores must exercise greater due diligence to prevent potentially harmful applications from reaching users.

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"There are a couple of apps which came up to our notice yesterday. Both of them have been taken down from the app stores," Krishnan said while responding to a question on apps allegedly linked to e-rickshaw-related fraud.

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The remarks come amid growing concerns over the misuse of digital applications to interfere with connected devices and facilitate cyber-enabled fraud. Over the past few days, several e-rickshaw drivers reported sudden stoppages and operational disruptions allegedly linked to some apps. The app was being misused to prank or interfere with the functioning of e-rickshaws, causing unexpected interruptions and raising safety concerns for drivers and passengers.

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Krishnan said app stores have a responsibility to ensure that applications made available to users do not pose risks to public safety or facilitate unlawful activities.

"The idea is that this is due care that the app stores have to exercise and we will take it up with the app stores to see that possibly damaging apps do not come up," he said.

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India has witnessed rapid growth in the use of electric rickshaws as an affordable and environmentally friendly mode of transport, particularly for last-mile connectivity in urban and semi-urban areas. The expansion of digital services and smartphone-based applications has also increased the need for stronger safeguards against malicious software that could compromise vehicles or enable fraud.

The government has in recent years stepped up efforts to strengthen cybersecurity and improve oversight of digital platforms through measures under the Information Technology framework, while also working with intermediaries to curb harmful online content and applications.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has been actively working on improving digital trust and user safety as India's digital economy continues to expand, with authorities increasingly focusing on balancing innovation with adequate consumer protection. (ANI)

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