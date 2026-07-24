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Home / Business / Govt restricts low-priced PVC resin imports for six months; exempts export-oriented units

Govt restricts low-priced PVC resin imports for six months; exempts export-oriented units

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ANI
Updated At : 03:39 PM Jul 24, 2026 IST
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New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): The government on Friday restricted imports of low-priced suspension-grade PVC resin for six months by imposing a minimum import price, while exempting export-orientated units, SEZs and certain export-linked schemes from the restriction.

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In a notification issued by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT), the Ministry of Commerce and Industry changed the import policy for Suspension Grade PVC Resin (S-PVC) under ITC (HS) Code 39041020 from "Free" to "Restricted", with immediate effect.

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The notification said, "Import of Suspension grade PVC Resin (S-PVC) having CIF Value more than USD 0.766 per Kilogram is Free for a period of six months from the date of publication of this Notification." This means imports with a CIF (Cost, Insurance, and Freight) value of USD 0.766 per kg or below will remain restricted during the six-month period.

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However, the government exempted certain categories of imports from the minimum import price condition.

According to the notification, "The Minimum Import Price... will not be applicable for import by 100% Export Orientated Units (EOUs), units in the SEZ and under the Advance Authorisation Scheme, subject to the condition that the imported inputs are not sold into the Domestic Tariff Area (DTA)."

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The notification's "Effect of this Notification" section reiterated that imports of suspension-grade PVC resin with a CIF value of less than or equal to USD 0.766 per kilogram will remain "Restricted" for six months, while export-orientated imports under the specified schemes will continue to be exempt, subject to the prescribed condition.

The latest move comes against the backdrop of an earlier anti-dumping investigation by the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR). The investigation was initiated following a complaint by domestic manufacturers Chemplast Cuddalore Private Limited, DCM Shriram Limited and DCW Limited alleging dumping of suspension-grade PVC resin from seven countries.

In its final findings issued in August 2025, the DGTR concluded that dumped imports had caused material injury to the domestic industry through price undercutting, price depression and rising import penetration and recommended the imposition of anti-dumping duties for five years.

However, the DGFT notification issued today does not explicitly link the six-month import restriction to the DGTR investigation or cite it as the reason for the policy change. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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