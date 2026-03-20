Govt says LPG panic booking down, adequate stock available across country

New Delhi [India], March 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday said that panic booking of LPG cylinders has declined significantly, with only 55 lakh bookings reported on Thursday.

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The government held an inter-ministerial briefing today to update on the current situation regarding the availability of essential commodities, particularly fuel and gas, amidst the ongoing geopolitical tensions.

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Speaking at an Inter-Ministerial briefing today, Sujata Sharma, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, highlighted an improvement in the LPG crisis saying, "There is no panic booking now. Only 55 lakh LPG booking reported yesterday."

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Reassuring consumers, Sharma also said that there is no shortage of supply across the country. "There is adequate stock available, no outlets are dry out," she stated.

However, she acknowledged that concerns still remain.

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"LPG issue is still worrisome," she said.

Highlighting a shift in consumer behaviour, Sharma noted that many users are moving to piped gas. "7.5 lakh LPG customers shifted to PNG," she said.

On the steps taken by authorities, Sharma informed that monitoring mechanisms have been strengthened nationwide. "32 states and UTs have set up control rooms and district monitoring committee," she said.

She also pointed to strict enforcement actions to prevent irregularities. "4500 raids conducted yesterday across the country, including 1100 raids in UP," she said, adding, "1800 surprise inspections done by OMCs."

Appealing to the public, Sharma urged consumers to follow proper delivery channels. "Appeal to follow the door delivery system of LPG cylinders," she said.

Talking about the oil prices, Sharma stated, "Prices of premium category petrol have been increased. It has been decided by the Oil Marketing companies."

"Normal petrol and diesel prices have not been increased," she noted.

Special Secretary of the Shipping Ministry, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, further noted the logistical relief measures to support supply.

"New Mangalore port has issued notification of relief for ground and reefer charges for crude and LPG from 14 to 31 March," he said.

The government has issued advisories to prevent panic buying, encourage judicious use of LPG, and disseminate accurate information. Overall, the government is taking all necessary measures to ensure the availability of essential commodities and maintain normalcy in the country. (ANI)

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