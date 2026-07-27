Govt says no assessment done on number of vehicles in country fully compatible with E20 fuel

New Delhi [India], July 27 (ANI): The government on Monday informed Parliament that no assessment has been carried out on the percentage of vehicles in the country that are currently fully compatible with E20 fuel.

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Replying to a query which seeks to know whether the government had assessed the percentage of vehicles in the country that are fully compatible with E20 fuel, the Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said no such assessment has been undertaken.

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"Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) have informed that no such assessment has been done by them," the minister replied.

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The minister, however, said the Ethanol Blended Petrol (EBP) Programme has been implemented through a phased, scientifically validated and consultative process involving NITI Aayog, automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP) and other technical institutions.

The government said extensive laboratory studies and field trials conducted by ARAI, SIAM, IOCL, IIP and automobile manufacturers covering engine durability, drivability, startability, corrosion resistance, material compatibility, emissions and fuel efficiency have confirmed that E20 fuel is safe for use under prescribed standards.

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It added that studies established that legacy vehicles do not exhibit any significant variation in performance or abnormal wear and tear due to E20.

According to the reply, E15+ petrol has been in widespread use for over three-and-a-half years, while E19-E20 fuel has been used for more than two-and-a-half years. During this period, more than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars have operated on these fuel blends without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending.

The government further said manufacturer service data show no abnormal corrosion, wear or reduction in vehicle life due to E20 fuel, while vehicle manufacturers continue to honour warranty obligations for vehicles using E20.

On fuel efficiency, the reply said any reduction in mileage in certain vehicles originally designed for E10 petrol is generally limited to about 3-5 per cent, while E20 offers a higher octane rating, cleaner combustion, improved acceleration and lower emissions.

Citing industry data, the government said a leading automobile manufacturer serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including around 1.5 crore vehicles not originally certified as E20-compatible, and reported no E20-linked corrosion, abnormal wear or reduction in component life. Another manufacturer tracked 1.4 crore E20-operated vehicles over an extended period and also found no evidence of ethanol-induced corrosion, the reply added. (ANI)

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