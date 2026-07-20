Govt says over 23 crore vehicles running on E20 fuel show no verified evidence of widespread engine failure

New Delhi [India], July 20 (ANI): The government on Monday said there is no verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol-blended petrol (E20), citing studies as well as real-world operating experience involving more than 23 crore vehicles across the country.

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Replying to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi said, "More than 20 crore two-wheelers and over 3 crore petrol cars, including a large number of older vehicles manufactured before E20 certification, have been operating on these fuels without any verified evidence of widespread engine failure or vehicle breakdown attributable to ethanol blending."

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The minister said the transition to E20 "has been phased, calibrated and evidence-based," with ethanol blending increasing progressively from 1.53 per cent in 2013-14 to 20 per cent in 2025-26 after "scientific evaluation and stakeholder consultations at every stage."

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According to the written reply, before each increase in ethanol blending, studies were conducted in consultation with NITI Aayog, the Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI), the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the Indian Institute of Petroleum (IIP), Oil Marketing Companies and automobile manufacturers. These included laboratory testing, durability trials and field validation covering engine durability, fuel systems, corrosion resistance, drivability, emissions, fuel efficiency and overall vehicle performance.

The minister added that manufacturer service data also supports these findings. "One leading four-wheeler manufacturer serviced 2.84 crore vehicles during FY 2025-26, including 1.5 crore older, non-E20-certified vehicles, without reporting any vehicular damage attributable to E20 fuel." Similarly, "one leading two-wheeler manufacturer reported, based on extensive service data, no higher incidence of damage in vehicles operating on E20 compared with earlier fuel blends."

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On fuel efficiency, the government said mileage depends on factors such as driving conditions, driving habits and vehicle maintenance. The reply stated that "any reduction in fuel economy in certain older E10-designed vehicles is generally limited to about 3-5%, while E20 offers a higher octane rating, superior anti-knock characteristics, cleaner combustion and smoother engine operation."

The minister also informed the House that there is currently "no decision" to increase ethanol blending beyond 20 per cent. "Any future decision regarding higher ethanol blends will be taken only after detailed scientific and technical studies and consultations with all relevant stakeholders, including automobile manufacturers, Oil Marketing Companies and research institutions," the reply said.

The government further said there is "no proposal to mandate the availability of non-blended or lower-blend petrol at select retail outlets," as its policy is to progressively transition towards cleaner and more sustainable fuels under the Ethanol Blended Petrol Programme. (ANI)

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