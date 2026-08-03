Govt says rise in wholesale inflation mainly driven by global commodity, energy prices

The rise in wholesale price inflation in June to 9.87 per cent was majorly driven by price pressures in goods that are more sensitive to global commodity and energy costs, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

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The government has been aggressively implementing a number of steps to curb inflation and minimise its impact on consumers, according to the Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary in the Lok Sabha.

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These steps include adjusting trade regulations, carefully selling purchased grains on the open market, and increasing buffer supplies for essentials.

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The government measures have caused the retail or Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation rate to fall below the 4 per cent target for the past two quarters, at 3.1 per cent (January–March of FY26) and 3.9 per cent (April–June of FY27).

Wholesale pricing index (WPI)-based inflation rose from 9.68 per cent in May to 9.87 percent in June on an annual basis.

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“The rise in WPI inflation is largely driven by the price pressures in commodities that are more sensitive to global energy and commodity price movements, particularly mineral oils (including petroleum products), food articles, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products,” Chaudhary said in a written reply.

He stated the government, in conjunction with the RBI, sets the CPI retail inflation target once every five years in order to preserve price stability while keeping the goal of growth in mind.

For the period from April 1, 2026, to March 31, 2031, the government announced on March 25, 2026, that the CPI inflation target would be 4 per cent, with a lower tolerance level of 2 per cent and an upper tolerance level of 6 per cent.

Higher food and transportation costs were the main causes of India’s retail inflation, which increased to a provisional 4.38 per cent in June 2026 from 3.93 per cent in May.