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Home / Business / Govt serves notices to 8 e-commerce platforms over online sale of explosives, hazardous chemicals

Govt serves notices to 8 e-commerce platforms over online sale of explosives, hazardous chemicals

Substances flagged include ammonium nitrate, gunpowder, picric acid, and pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) – all of which are regulated, restricted, or prohibited under various laws governing public safety and hazardous substance handling

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Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:54 PM May 27, 2026 IST
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The government on Wednesday initiated action against unauthorised online listing, advertisement, and sale of hazardous chemicals and explosive substances on digital platforms.

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It said it has issued eight notices to e-commerce entities in this regard.

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“The action was initiated following inputs regarding the online listing and sale of regulated substances on platforms, including IndiaMART, Justdial, Sigma-Aldrich India, Dial4Trade, and ExportersIndia. The notices sought details on seller information and licensing compliance, buyer verification mechanisms, quantities sold, import details, and applicable regulatory approvals,” the Ministry of Consumer Affairs said.

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Substances flagged include ammonium nitrate, gunpowder, picric acid, and pentaerythritol tetranitrate (PETN) – all of which are regulated, restricted, or prohibited under various laws governing public safety and hazardous substance handling.

During the preliminary examination, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) observed that “several hazardous chemicals and explosive substances being listed or advertised online are regulated, restricted, controlled, or prohibited under various laws and regulatory frameworks governing public safety and handling of hazardous substances”.

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The authority also emphasised that online platforms and intermediaries “must exercise due diligence and ensure strict compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements before permitting the listing, advertisement, or sale of such substances”.

During its preliminary examination, CCPA observed that several of these substances were being listed or advertised without the requisite safeguards or verification mechanisms, potentially posing risks to public safety and national security.

Following the intervention, several online platforms have begun removing, blocking, or delisting listings related to hazardous chemicals and explosive substances, the official statement added.

CCPA said it also held a meeting with officials of Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) to examine the existing regulatory framework governing hazardous and explosive substances.

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