Govt set to miss divestment target by Rs 30,000 cr

New Delhi, November 24

The government will struggle to raise even half the proceeds it had targeted from planned sales of state-run firms this year and will miss divestment targets for the fifth straight year, sources said, as elections shift government priorities.

The government may fall short of its divestment goal by Rs 30,000 crore ($3.60 billion) in FY 2023-24, two government sources said. New Delhi had targeted Rs 51,000 crore from divestment proceeds for the current fiscal year that ends March, 2024.

In the current fiscal, about Rs 30,000 crore of the Rs 51,000 crore target was expected through stake sales in IDBI Bank and the privatisation of state-owned NMDC Steel.

However, delays in vetting of interested buyers for IDBI by the RBI have stretched the sale timeline beyond the 2024 General Election.

The sale of NMDC Steel will not conclude this year due to state elections and General Election next summer.

While it may still achieve some smaller divestments in the current fiscal year, it would still be well short of half its overall target.

The government has not been able to follow through with plans to sell companies in a slew of sectors including steel, fertiliser and oil and gas since 2019, hampered by issues such as land ownership and union opposition. The Finance Ministry did not respond to requests for comment.

“No privatisation will take place in this tenure of the government,” said Subhash Chandra Garg, former Finance Secretary. “Forget divestment and privatisation for next six months because of lack of political interest in privatisation policy.”

So far this year, the government has received Rs 8,000 crore through stake sales, according to government data. — Reuters