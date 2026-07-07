DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Govt targets disbursing Rs 500 cr under Research Development and Innovation Scheme by September: TDB Secretary

Govt targets disbursing Rs 500 cr under Research Development and Innovation Scheme by September: TDB Secretary

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:28 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], July 7 (ANI): The government is targeting the disbursement of around Rs 500 crore under the Research Development and Innovation (RDI) Scheme by September as it steps up implementation of the flagship initiative aimed at boosting private sector-led research and innovation, Rajesh Kumar Pathak, Secretary, Technology Development Board (TDB), said.

Advertisement

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday on the sidelines of the 'Research, Development and Innovation Fund (RDIF), Industry Outreach Program organised by FICCI, Pathak said the scheme, announced in the Union Budget and launched on November 3, 2025, has been designed to support startups, MSMEs and established companies over the next six to seven years.

Advertisement

He said the government has been conducting outreach programmes, including events with industry bodies such as FICCI and several online interactions, to address apprehensions among potential applicants and increase awareness about the scheme.

Advertisement

"We expect the programme to pick up further in the coming months as more platforms come on board," he said.

Pathak said the scheme is not sector-specific at present and is open to projects across the priority sectors identified by the government.

Advertisement

According to him, the scheme covers five broad sectors, including deep-tech, biotechnology and AI-based technologies, along with their sub-sectors.

"We have already disbursed around Rs 50 crore to a company in Bengaluru, and our target is to achieve around Rs 500 crore of disbursement by September," he said.

He said the government has kept the scheme sector-agnostic to ensure that eligible research and development projects from any of the identified sectors receive financial support.

Pathak said strengthening deep-tech capabilities would be crucial for achieving the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat and Viksit Bharat 2047, adding that the Rs 1 lakh crore RDI Scheme would serve as a milestone in building a stronger innovation ecosystem in the country.

He also said the scheme would support research and development projects in areas such as critical minerals, reiterating that it is designed to fund eligible projects across all identified priority sectors. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts