DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Govt tightens e-bus, e-truck localisation norms, sets April 2027 deadline for key components

Govt tightens e-bus, e-truck localisation norms, sets April 2027 deadline for key components

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:28 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], September 4 (ANI): The Centre has tightened domestic manufacturing requirements for electric buses and trucks under the PM E-DRIVE scheme, mandating that key traction motor and controller components be manufactured in India from April 1, 2027, a move aimed at deepening localisation of critical electric-vehicle technology.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries, through two notifications dated September 3, amended the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) for M2/M3 e-buses and N2/N3 e-trucks under the PM Electric Drive Revolution in Innovative Vehicle Enhancement (PM E-DRIVE) scheme. The changes will take effect from their publication in the Official Gazette.

Advertisement

For e-buses, the revised PMP requires domestic manufacturing of traction motors, including at least rotor and stator assembly, bearing, enclosure, connector and cable fitment from September 1. From April 1, 2027, the requirement will be expanded to include magnet and shaft fitment as part of domestic manufacturing.

Advertisement

The government has also prescribed deeper localisation for traction motor controllers, including inverters. From April 2027, domestic manufacturing will have to include assembly of electronic components, semiconductors and connectors on the printed circuit board, along with high-voltage connector, cable, heatsink and enclosure fitment and software or firmware flashing.

Similar requirements have been extended to N2 and N3 category e-trucks. The revised rules require domestic manufacturing of traction motors from April 2027, covering magnet, rotor, stator, shaft, bearing, enclosure, connector and cable fitment.

Advertisement

For integrated traction motor and transmission systems, the localisation requirements will additionally cover transmission and transmission-controller fitment. The government will also require domestic manufacturing of traction motor controllers, including inverters, with assembly of electronic components, semiconductors and connectors on PCBs from April 2027.

The notifications build on the PMP introduced for e-buses and e-trucks in 2025 and subsequently amended in 2025 and 2026. The latest changes indicate a further shift from domestic assembly towards deeper manufacturing of critical electric-drivetrain components within India. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts