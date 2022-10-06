Govt to auction 22 mineral blocks

New Delhi, October 5
The government plans to auction 22 mineral blocks in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Goa in November and December. The mines to be auctioned include six iron ore blocks, three blocks each of limestone and gold, two blocks of bauxite, one block each of copper, phosphorite and glauconite, according to the mines ministry.
While the mines in Maharashtra will be auctioned next month, those in Uttar Pradesh and Goa will be put on sale in December.
