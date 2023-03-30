Govt to borrow Rs 8.88 lakh cr in April-Sept

New Delhi, March 29
The government is looking to raise Rs 8.88 lakh crore through borrowing in the first half of 2023-24 to fund the revenue gap for pushing economic growth, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.
Out of the gross market borrowing of Rs 15.43 lakh crore estimated for FY2023-24, Rs 8.88 lakh crore is planned to be borrowed in the first half (H1), an official statement said. The borrowing is scheduled to be completed in 26 weekly tranches of Rs 31,000-39,000 crore.
